USRA, Partners to Study Emerging Technologies for DHS Use Cases

The Universities Space Research Association and the MSI STEM Research and Development Consortium will research the potential applications of emerging technologies in homeland security.

USRA said Wednesday the Integrative Research in Emerging Technologies for the Department of Homeland Security Use Cases Program will engage minority-serving institutions to assess how artificial intelligence, quantum information science and autonomy can support disaster preparedness, response and recovery efforts.

“This program will drive innovation with an integrated portfolio of use-inspired and foundational research in emerging technologies focused on supporting high priority needs of today while preparing for the future at the same time,” says David Bell, Director of the USRA Research Institute for Advanced Computer Science and principal investigator for the program.

Amanda Smith Hackler, director of education at USRA and co-principal investigator for the program, said findings from the initiative will contribute to the DHS Science and Technology Directorate Office of University Programs’ broader mission and align with its strategic plan.

The initiative will also focus on bridging the current gaps in the homeland security workforce and boosting U.S. competitiveness in the global market, Hackler said.