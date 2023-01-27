US, European Union Introduce 3 Workstreams to Advance Cooperation on Cyber Resilience

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and a previous Wash100 awardee, and European Union Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton have issued a joint statement on the launch of three workstreams to further build up cooperation between the U.S. and EU on cyber resilience.

These lines of effort will focus on information sharing, situational awareness and cyber crisis response; cybersecurity of hardware and software; and cybersecurity of critical infrastructure and incident reporting requirements, according to a joint statement published Thursday.

Initial deliverables from the workstreams include a working arrangement between the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity to promote cooperation and sharing of best practices; structured information exchanges on cyberthreats, threat actors, incidents and vulnerabilities; and collaboration on cyber incident reporting requirements for critical infrastructure.

Participants at the 9th EU-US Cyber Dialogue will review the deliverables. The conference is expected to be held in the second half of 2023.