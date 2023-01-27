Capgemini Survey Finds Majority of Government Entities Embrace Collaborative Data Ecosystem

Public sector organizations around the world are increasingly implementing data sharing practices across core functional areas of operation, according to a survey by Capgemini‘s internal think tank.

80 percent of governmental and public service agencies that took part in the Capgemini Research Institute study have deployed at least early-stage collaborative data ecosystems to support key functional areas of operations, the company said Thursday.

The survey involved 1,000 senior officials from 12 countries in North America, Europe and Asia. It focused on the deployment of data sharing systems in local, state and central administrations. The initiatives were implemented in the areas of welfare, tax and customs, and security and defense.

Among the regional offices, 93 percent cited an improvement in open government, 81 percent in citizen engagement, and 69 percent in sustainability roadmaps. Cybersecurity was also enhanced, according to 71 percent of the public sector organizations.

Respondents noted that lack of trust in the quality and sharing of data are still slowing down widespread deployment. The survey results also indicate that agencies may need to build up employee skill sets to manage collaborative data environments, with only 55 percent of answerers reporting to having trained their staff on information ethics.