Sandia National Laboratories Operator Seeks Non-Federal R&D Partners

The management and operating contractor for the Department of Energy’s Sandia National Laboratories is looking to pursue collaboration with non-federal organizations through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement.

National Technology & Engineering Solutions of Sandia, a Honeywell International subsidiary, issued a notice encouraging companies, universities and nonprofit entities to submit expressions of interest in working with NTESS.

The notice posted Monday on SAM.gov states that NTESS partnership efforts seek to drive technology advancements and research projects in support of the national security mission.

NTESS may license patents and copyrighted materials under such an agreement.

The CRADA opportunity has a response date of July 16 and is also open to other national laboratories, according to the notice.