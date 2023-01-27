PNNL Marks Milestone in Developing Low-Cost Carbon Capture Technology

Scientists at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have created a system that captures carbon dioxide and converts it into industrial methanol.

PNNL said Monday that the carbon capture technology is the least costly method to date, potentially addressing the financial barriers to adopting such innovations.

The researchers used flue gas or exhaust gas from power plants and the lab’s proprietary solvent to catch CO2 molecules before they reach the atmosphere. The compounds are then turned into industrially usable methanol, one of the most commonly used chemicals in the world.

The process costs an estimated $39 per metric ton of of CO2 captured. It is compatible in coal-, gas-, or biomass-fired power plants, according to PNNL.