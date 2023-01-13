OSTP to Implement Scientific Integrity Framework Across Federal Agencies

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has published a first-of-its-kind scientific integrity framework to strengthen the ethical foundation of government science.

The Framework for Federal Scientific Integrity Policy and Practice was created to ensure that the government provides the American public with transparent, accurate information free of political bias.

The roadmap includes a model policy that federal agencies can adopt and a set of tools for continuous assessments and improvements. It also authorizes the establishment of the National Science and Technology Council Subcommittee on Scientific Integrity, which will lead implementation and evaluate government departments’ progress.

OSTP is also requiring the appointment of a scientific integrity official in all agencies, and a chief science officer in branches that provide research funding or conduct or manage such projects.

The framework is based on the January 2022 report, “Protecting the Integrity of Government Science,” which was released by a committee of the White House National Science and Technology Council.