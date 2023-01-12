OSTP Releases Open Science Advancement Strategies & Initiatives for 2023

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is declaring 2023 the Year of Open Science, as it gears up for the implementation of national open science policies.

OSTP on Wednesday released an action plan that includes the government’s official definition of open science, which is “the principle and practice of making research products and processes available to all, while respecting diverse cultures, maintaining security and privacy, and fostering collaborations, reproducibility, and equity.”

The department is imposing its memorandum on federal agencies’ reporting of public access plans for government-funded research. Agencies with at least $100 million in annual research and development expenditures are expected to submit their plans by Feb. 22, while the deadline for those with smaller R&D costs is on Dec. 31.

CENDI, which stands for the Commerce, Energy, NASA, Defense Information Managers Group, will launch the openscience.gov website, which provides information on the government’s open science initiatives, and funding opportunities. The online resource will be managed in partnership with the National Science and Technology Council Subcommittee on Open Science.

Other actions pledged by OSTP involves the National Science Foundation Directorate for Geosciences, Department of Agriculture, National Endowment for the Humanities.