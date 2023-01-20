Onspring GovCloud GRC Software Receives FedRAMP In Process Designation

No-code, cloud-based governance, risk and compliance software provider Onspring has received FedRAMP In Process designation for its GovCloud program.

This achievement allows government agencies to begin solicitations with Onspring and represents a key step in the process of securing FedRAMP authorization , the Overland Park, Kansas-based organization announced on Thursday.

“For more than 10 years, Onspring has successfully served the commercial markets’ needs and is now ready to help federal agencies safely automate their complex governance, risk and compliance programs in the cloud,” said Nichole Windholz , director of cybersecurity at Onspring.

As the public sector embraces cloud-based software to modernize and enhance agility, efficiency and time savings, Onspring anticipates that its GovCloud program will be welcomed as there are currently only a handful of FedRAMP authorized cloud GRC software offerings on the market.

The Tennessee Valley Authority, a current client that uses the program to manage NERC compliance and block violations that may result in penalty costs, will sponsor Onspring GovCloud during the next stage of FedRAMP authorization.

“We chose Onspring GovCloud because of its ability to map and report on controls with real-time compliance tracking of ‘NERC-CIP’ standards in a FedRAMP Authorized environment,” said David Abdalla , senior program manager for TVA.

Earlier this month, Onspring received a U.S. patent for its Process Automation Platform , which serves as the foundation for the company’s GRC technology. The platform was selected for its method of using a document database to edit applications without restructuring the database.

In August of last year, Onspring released version 23.0 of its GRC software, which upgraded its dashboards, reports, surveys and workflows and added new filtering options.