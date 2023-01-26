NSF, DOE Extend Collaboration on S&T, Engineering Research

The National Science Foundation has extended its partnership with the Department of Energy’s Office of Science to increase collaboration on science, technology and engineering research.

NSF said Wednesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with DOE to continue to work together on large physics experiments, quantum information sciences and technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning and other research areas to address current and future scientific challenges.

As part of the partnership, the agencies will also prioritize building a diverse, inclusive and skilled STEM workforce to solve some of the pressing challenges facing the scientific community.

Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, director of the Office of Science, commented that the MOU will enable both agencies to expand their capabilities and grow and maintain the U.S. dominance in science and technology.

“As sister agencies, the DOE Office of Science and NSF share the same goals of advancing the nation’s science and technology ecosystem,” said Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of NSF.

NSF supports basic research at colleges and universities in areas such as mathematics, computer science and social sciences while the Office of Science funds research at DOE’s national laboratories, universities and higher education institutions.