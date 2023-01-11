New Army Office Takes Charge of Zero Trust Implementation

A newly established U.S. Army office is leading efforts to implement zero trust architecture across the service branch to secure access to its applications, data and networked systems.

Maj. Cory Dombrowski of the Zero Trust Functional Management Office said at a Technical Exchange Meeting 9 panel that zero trust architecture will enhance cybersecurity by providing identity and credential management for devices and individuals, using tagging to monitor network data continuously and enabling attribute-based access control.

According to Dombrowski, his office is working on pilot programs to implement zero trust at the tactical edge in collaboration with Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, Army Cyber, the Cyber Center of Excellence, Army Material Command and several program executive offices.

In addition, the operational office seeks to develop a civilian and uniformed workforce trained on zero trust.

Other Army network security experts present at TEM 9 also highlighted the importance of zero trust in applications involving identity credentials and access management.