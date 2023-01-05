NASA Taps BMNT to Advance Startup-led Innovation Efforts; Ellen Chang Quoted

BMNT will help NASA connect with small businesses to identify relevant products and services that could support the space agency’s missions.

The consulting firm said Wednesday it secured a 42-month contract with NASA for the buildup of the Early Stage Innovation Program and will employ its entrepreneurial engagement service, which it uses to bridge organizations such as the U.S. Space Force and Aerospace Corp. to businesses focused on addressing space exploration issues.

“This ESIP contract will enable NASA to leverage private investment in commercial space to solve mission-critical problems while aligning NASA efforts to strategic investments in Deep Tech,” said Ellen Chang, vice president at BMNT.

Women and minority-owned entities as well as small businesses that are new to the agency will be targeted to join opportunities like NASA’s annual solicitation for small business innovation research.

Chang also heads H4XLabs, the business unit leading the Palo Alto, California-based company’s space entrepreneurship service.