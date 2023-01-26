NASA Advisory Council Chairman Lester Lyles Selected as Visiting Fellow at MITRE; Charles Clancy Quoted

NASA Advisory Council Chairman Lester Lyles has joined MITRE as a visiting fellow, joining eight other experts from the defense, science and technology sectors.

The Visiting Fellows program allows MITRE to receive external guidance on research and development initiatives in areas such as defense, cybersecurity, health and supply chain, the McLean, Virginia-based company said Wednesday.

“Gen. Lyles will be an invaluable part of some of our most important work, including defense and space,” remarked Charles Clancy, MITRE’s chief futurist, senior vice president, and general manager of MITRE Labs. “His remarkable career and expertise in national security engineering and science will make a crucial impact.”

Lyles is a retired U.S. Air Force general and was appointed as commander of the Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He has 55 years of experience under his belt, including 35 years of military service.

He is also a fellow at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, chairman of the Department of Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion, and chairman of the National Space Council’s Advisory Group under the Office of the Vice President.