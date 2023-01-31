Minh Huebner, National Lab Finance Veteran, Begins Role as CFO at Johns Hopkins APL

Minh Huebner, former chief financial officer of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, has assumed the role of CFO and head of the business, construction and facilities department at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

Johns Hopkins APL announced Monday that Huebner’s new role will include overseeing the laboratory’s contract activities with U.S. government agencies, and being primarily accountable for maintaining APL’s main campus and satellite offices.

Huebner spent 18 years at Berkeley Lab, beginning in the role of budget officer until she ascended to CFO in February 2019. She was also an indirect budget manager at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and prior to that, a budget analyst at the Department of Energy’s Office of the CFO.

“Minh is an accomplished and collaborative leader who brings three decades of financial experience at research and development institutions to her new role,” APL Director Ralph Semmel said. “Her addition to the Lab’s executive team is essential to enabling us to continue delivering game-changing innovations for our sponsors and our nation.”