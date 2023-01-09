IT Industry Council’s Rob Strayer: U.S., Canada, Mexico Should Prioritize Regional Trade Digitalization

The Information Technology Industry Council called on the Biden administration to collaborate with the Canadian and Mexican governments to advance the integration and digitalization of the North American economy.

Rob Strayer, ITI’s executive vice president of policy, sent a letter Friday to the White House in anticipation of the North American Leaders’ Summit, which will be held on Jan. 9 and 10 in Mexico City, Mexico.

The letter directly addressed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese. Strayer said that their team should “capitalize on this meeting” to prioritize economic digitalization so that the three countries can have an “open, fair, resilient, and competitive regional economy.”

On behalf of ITI, he also pushed for full adherence to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which includes provisions on digital trade. Digital services tax and the use of computing platforms in government procurement and contracting should also be discussed at the meeting, Strayer added.