GSA Invites Industry Input on Clean Electricity Procurement; Robin Carnahan Quoted

The General Services Administration is seeking information on best approaches to buy carbon pollution-free electricity, in compliance with the Biden administration’s executive order on federal sustainability.

The request for information is intended to give GSA a deeper understanding of clean energy availability in U.S. retail choice electricity markets and aid in the formulation of government incentives, the agency said Tuesday.

“GSA is one of the largest buyers of energy, and we’re a steady customer prepared to make long-term investments. We want to use the government’s buying power to spur demand for clean, carbon free electricity and related distribution methods,” GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said. “GSA looks forward to partnering with industry to support CFE – when and where our customers need it – to create good jobs, save taxpayer dollars, and ensure a healthier planet for the next generation.”

GSA plans to launch solicitations for retail CFE procurement initially in Texas, where the Electric Reliability Council of Texas operates. Contracts will eventually be awarded to other retail choice regions in the country.

The agency is accepting RFI responses until March 3, with the intention of implementing CFE procurement strategies as early as this year.