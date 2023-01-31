FAA Requests Feedback on Expanding Small Business Industry Base for Construction Projects

The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking industry input on plans to use the FAA Mentor-Protégé Program to expand the pool of small businesses capable of supporting large-scale construction projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

A notice posted Monday on SAM.gov states that FAA is looking to create opportunities for small businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals to compete for prime positions in federal construction contracts.

According to the FAA, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests $5 billion in funding over five years to modernize the infrastructure of the agency’s air traffic control system by reducing maintenance backlog and upgrading critical buildings and equipment.

Through the Mentor-Protégé initiative, FAA seeks to encourage large, established companies to partner with and assist small businesses in securing contracts with the agency.

Responses to the sources sought notice are due Feb. 28.