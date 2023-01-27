DOE to Distribute Up to $105M Over 3 Years for Biopreparedness Research Projects

The Department of Energy Office of Science earmarked up to $105 million to finance studies that can benefit the Biopreparedness Research Virtual Environment initiative.

Funds will be distributed over three years, with individual awards estimated at $2 million to $4 million annually, DOE announced Wednesday.

The BRaVE initiative was created last year to leverage the epidemiological information, health protocols, and supply logistics developed by DOE’s national laboratory researchers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Going forward, it is slated to concentrate on real-time deciphering of host-pathogen dynamics, molecular interactions that can be used in designing target interventions, and epidemiological modeling based on multiscale ecosystem complexities. BRaVE also aims to expedite materials design, discovery, and manufacturing, and refine data analytics, experimental techniques and user facility instrumentation.

DOE will source $35 million from its fiscal year 2023 budget as well as Congress-approved outyear funding for the initiative.

“The knowledge and capabilities advanced by this research will have broader impacts in energy, climate change, food security, health, sustainability, and other areas critical to national and economic security,” Office of Science Director Asmeret Asefaw Berhe said.