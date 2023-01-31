DOE Seeks Feedback on Proposed Use of National Laboratories to Spur Regional Innovation Hubs

The Department of Energy Office of Technology Transitions and Office of Science are seeking input on the potential of national laboratories to bolster place-based innovation ecosystems in the U.S.

In an RFI notice published Friday, the agencies said they are looking into leveraging the DOE’s national lab system to help drive regional innovation, which has contributed to economic growth in the country.

Federally funded research and development has given birth to innovation ecosystems in the country, resulting in good-paying jobs, environmental sustainability and new businesses, DOE explained.

To build on this progress, the two offices are soliciting feedback on DOE’s plan to engage and partner with local and regional communities surrounding its laboratories in order to stimulate innovation.

The strategy will also including expediting the commercialization of breakthrough technologies, launching initiatives in underinvested regions, and providing training and education to a diverse workforce that would be employed by the innovation powerhouses.

OTT and Office of Science are open to RFI responses until March 28.