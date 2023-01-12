DOD’s Enterprise Procurement Platform Undergoes Modernization

The Defense Contract Management Agency is modernizing a cloud-based enterprise platform that enables a procure-to-pay business process for the Department of Defense and supporting agencies.

DCMA’s Functional Information Resources Management Center is leading a team effort to modernize contract and administration tools and standardize contract administration services within the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment, the agency said Wednesday.

The team has completed e-tool development efforts in areas such as contract administration service directory, shared data warehouse single sign-on and commercial item determination.

Enhancements are already underway for the audit tracking and action tool, delivery schedule manager and final contract closeout.

As part of the project, the team also expanded government-furnished property capabilities and completed the first installment of modifications and delivery orders.

“Developing replacement applications within PIEE creates efficiencies for DCMA personnel by reducing administrative burden and work delays related to obtaining and maintaining system access, as PIEE’s Single Sign-On functionality streamlines and condenses processes,” said Ben Schmidt, deputy director of the DCMA FIRM Center.