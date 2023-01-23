DOD’s Annual Weapon Test Report Details Findings on Digital Modernization Efforts, FLRAA Program

An annual report of the Department of Defense’s office of the director of operational test and evaluation has recommended that DOD perform cyber survivability testing of all Digital Modernization Strategy enterprise information technology programs and projects in accordance with the department’s cyber guidance and policy, Breaking Defense reported Friday.

The DOT&E report found that many DMS initiatives lack a test strategy, systems integration process and program executive group to track performance factors and manage cost and schedules.

“Many DMS initiatives also use commercial cloud environments, but threat-representative cyber survivability testing on the commercial side of cloud environments is not currently being conducted by the DOD per the DOT&E memorandum, Procedures for Operational Test and Evaluation of Cybersecurity in Acquisition Programs, dated April 3, 2018,” the report reads.

For the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft program, the report lauded the U.S. Army’s transparency and collaborative efforts when developing the acquisition strategy and supporting the test and evaluation strategy for the FLRAA initiative.

Other programs assessed in the report are the Individual Visual Augmentation System, Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) aircraft carrier, Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic weapon program and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.