CACI Books $284M NSA Contract for Systems Engineering Support; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI has won a potential $284 million, single-award prime contract from the National Security Agency .

Under the five-year award, CACI is expected to provide the agency’s Cybersecurity Directorate with mission knowledge and systems engineering assistance , the company announced from Reston, Virginia on Monday.

“This award reflects CACI’s ongoing commitment to support the NSA’s critical missions. We appreciate the NSA’s trust and confidence in our ability to find the right people with the right skills to protect these systems against an ever changing range of threats and to bring engineering solutions to reality,” said John Mengucci , president and CEO of CACI and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

CACI’s responsibilities under the contract are intended to modernize NSA’s enterprise-wide systems engineering practices to support critical national security missions.

The company has previously worked with NSA. In April of 2021, CACI received a $447 million award from the agency to deliver process and mission technology to support signals intelligence and cybersecurity initiatives .

