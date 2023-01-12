Brian Goodger Takes Permanent Director Role at NIH’s Acquisition Center

Brian Goodger, acting director of the National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center, has been appointed to take on the role on a permanent basis.

He will oversee the administration of NITAAC’s government-wide acquisition contract vehicles for information technology services procurement, the agency said.

Goodger previously served as the associate director of NIH’s Office of Logistics and Acquisitions Operations, where he managed 125 federal employees and over 100 in-house contractors.

Before joining NIH, he was a deputy director at the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Acquisitions Management, Contracts and Grants.

NITAAC administers three GWACs that offer defense and civilian agencies access to information technology platforms and services from pre-qualified vendors.

The program facilitated more than $5.2 billion in task orders in fiscal year 2022 with Goodger at the helm in an acting capacity.