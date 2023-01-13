Biden Urges Congress to Help Protect Privacy, Competition, Children via Bipartisan Legislation

President Joe Biden has called on Congress to pass a bipartisan measure that would hold Big Tech companies accountable as part of efforts to protect privacy, competition and children.

Biden wrote in an opinion piece published Wednesday in The Wall Street Journal that his administration has embraced three reform principles and one is the need to advance federal measures to protect the privacy of U.S. citizens.

“That means clear limits on how companies can collect, use and share highly personal data – your internet history, your personal communications, your location, and your health, genetic and biometric data,” he said.

He urged Congress to restrict targeted advertising and ban it for children.

The chief executive called on lawmakers to reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act in order for Big Tech companies to take responsibility for the content they post online as well as promote transparency about the algorithms used by such companies to help address discrimination.

Biden also highlighted the need to further advance competition in the tech sector.

“My vision for our economy is one in which everyone—small and midsized businesses, mom-and-pop shops, entrepreneurs—can compete on a level playing field with the biggest companies. To realize that vision, and to make sure American tech keeps leading the world in cutting-edge innovation, we need fairer rules of the road,” he noted.

Additionally, the President encouraged Republicans and Democrats in Congress to unite and find common ground in safeguarding privacy, children and competition.

“There will be many policy issues we disagree on in the new Congress, but bipartisan proposals to protect our privacy and our children; to prevent discrimination, sexual exploitation, and cyberstalking; and to tackle anticompetitive conduct shouldn’t separate us. Let’s unite behind our shared values and show the nation we can work together to get the job done,” Biden added.