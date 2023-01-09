AWS’ Max Peterson Shares 5 Predictions for Public Sector Technology Transformation

Max Peterson , vice president of Amazon Web Services ’ worldwide public sector and a Wash100 Award winner, has listed his predictions for public sector technology trends in 2023.

Following conversations with global customers utilizing the cloud, Peterson identified five areas he expects to transform within governments globally in an AWS blog post published Monday.

“As we look toward the future, it’s clear that public sector organizations will need to continue to adapt and innovate to successfully navigate the constantly-evolving global landscape and changing needs of their end users and constituents,” he wrote.

According to Peterson, areas of potential expansion include artificial intelligence and machine learning, the cloud as it relates to citizens’ interactions with government agencies, digital twins and large-scale simulations, quantum computing and the commercialization of space.

With cloud technologies growing in popularity, Peterson anticipates the integration of AI and ML into these platforms to streamline the process of reaching mission success, reduce costs and improve overall efficiency.

Peterson additionally forecasts that the increasing cloud usage in government organizations will strengthen agency communications with employees and citizens by further automating facilities such as contact centers. Incorporating cloud services into these operations can decrease hold times, allow self-service options and boost cost-effectiveness, Peterson said.

As obstacles surrounding the use of digital twins and large-scale simulations are broken down, Peterson also suspects that the growing availability of these tools will result in government agencies leveraging their advantages.

Quantum computing is another area of interest for Peterson, who said that despite the recent emergence of the field, he expects the area to grow and become more straightforward, allowing government clients to harness the technology to support their missions.

The commercialization of space is the final prediction on Peterson’s list. With a vast majority of spacecraft launched into orbit in the first half of 2022 coming from the private sector, Peterson believes that digital technologies, such as those offered by AWS, will further assist companies in their space ventures.

Looking forward, Peterson aims to continue supporting customers with AWS cloud technologies.

“Having the right tools in place will help organizations prepare and respond to any circumstances yet to come, while also helping drive the next wave of innovation,” he wrote.