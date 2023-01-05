Akima Subsidiary Secures Multiple Awards at Noble Skywave 2022; Barry Smallwood Quoted

An Akima subsidiary has won multiple awards in the annual Noble Skywave 2022 military-led High Frequency competition, which measures the number of HF contacts each team can achieve by voice, data and distance.

Compass Point’s performance in the three-day evaluation earned the company first place in the U.S., first in the 400+ watt transporter category and third place among all participants, Akima announced from Herndon, Virginia on Thursday.

“The knowledge and readiness this team displayed is essential for strengthening connectivity across the Army. This is a critical military mission and lifeline for communication, if and when needed,” said Barry Smallwood , president of Akima’s emerging markets group.

The competition, which was hosted by the Canadian Armed Forces, included 429 military units from 13 different countries.

Compass Point currently maintains and operates the Army HF Gateway Station in Fort Huachuca, Arizona year-round, where the company conducts tailored training sessions for military units from every branch.

These training sessions frequently include HF radio troubleshooting, detailed training on novel systems and guidance on configuration and setup.

Specific skills Compass Point applies to daily base operations were highlighted during the competition.

The organization also harnesses this experience to aid military radio operators across the nation by troubleshooting problems concerning frequency, antennae angles and the configuration of related technologies.

“We’re so proud of this hard-working team that is extremely passionate about what they do,” Smallwood emphasized.