University of Maryland, State Department Collaborate on Quantum Tech Info Sharing

The Quantum Technology Center at the University of Maryland has entered into an agreement with the State Department to share information on the latest developments in quantum technology.

Under the memorandum of understanding, QTC will help the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance expand its knowledge of quantum technology and other emerging technologies and anticipate the global impact of the advancements and innovations in the field, the State Department said Monday.

Through the partnership, the center will also facilitate discussions and networking efforts focused on quantum technology with other U.S. government agencies and commercial partners.

AVC oversees the implementation of certain international arms control agreements and other measures against weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

The bureau also helps advance missile defense and space policy in support of national security objectives.