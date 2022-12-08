SSA Seeks to Improve User Experience With Updated Website

The Social Security Administration has launched its redesigned website to enable online visitors to easily find the tools they need to accomplish some tasks and facilitate their access to services.

SSA said Tuesday the updated website comes with a new benefit eligibility screener, a tool for submitting applications for a new Social Security Number and replacement cards and an online application process for Supplemental Security Income benefits.

Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of SSA, said over 180 million people visit SSA.gov annually.

“Whether providing service in person or online, our goal is to help people understand what they may qualify for and seamlessly transition them to an application process,” added Kijakazi.

SSA noted that it will continue to introduce new website improvements and pages in the next few months.