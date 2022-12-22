Seagate Taps Juniper Networks’ AI-Driven Enterprise Portfolio to Bolster Current Technologies; Vinod Pasi Quoted

Seagate Technology has selected Juniper Networks ’ full stack AI-driven enterprise portfolio, which includes Wi-Fi, wired access switching and SD-WAN, to accompany Seagate’s current technologies and support its expanding business requirements.

Juniper’s products are driven by Mist AI and the cloud, which offers Seagate proactive automation, client-to-cloud knowledge, improved performance and cost savings in select areas of its information technology infrastructure , Juniper announced from Sunnyvale, California on Tuesday.

“Our evaluation of various solutions found that the Juniper AI-driven SD-WAN with Session Smart Routing had the highest throughput and yielded the best results for our key use cases,” stated Vinod Pasi , vice president and global head of infrastructure at Seagate.

To reduce network costs and improve application performance between Seagate’s collection of facilities in 18 countries, the company will move from a legacy MPLS network to Juniper’s SD-WAN product. The tunnel-less architecture is expected to lower Seagate’s telco and hosting costs, which is fitting for high-bandwidth activities such as data transfers.

“By taking a cloud-first, AI-driven and session smart approach to networking, Juniper enables customers like Seagate to have the agility, scale and performance needed to keep pace with evolving business demands,” said Sujai Hajela , executive vice president of AI-driven enterprise at Juniper Networks.

The SD-WAN offering includes differentiated Session Smart Routing to enhance network performance for low-latency applications, such as Voice over IP, which will allow Seagate to supplant its current telephony infrastructure.

Juniper’s full AI-driven enterprise portfolio is run using a common Juniper Mist cloud and AI engine, which streamlines management and may reduce operational costs through proactive automation, insight and assurance.

“While we are starting with SD-WAN, we are looking forward to getting the same simplified operations and cost savings across our wired and wireless access networks,” Pasi added.