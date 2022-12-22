Seagate Taps Juniper Networks’ AI-Driven Enterprise Portfolio to Bolster Current Technologies; Vinod Pasi Quoted

Seagate Technology has selected Juniper Networks’ full stack AI-driven enterprise portfolio, which includes Wi-Fi, wired access switching and SD-WAN, to accompany Seagate’s current technologies and support its expanding business requirements.
Juniper’s products are driven by Mist AI and the cloud, which offers Seagate proactive automation, client-to-cloud knowledge, improved performance and cost savings in select areas of its information technology infrastructure, Juniper announced from Sunnyvale, California on Tuesday.
“Our evaluation of various solutions found that the Juniper AI-driven SD-WAN with Session Smart Routing had the highest throughput and yielded the best results for our key use cases,” stated Vinod Pasi, vice president and global head of infrastructure at Seagate.
To reduce network costs and improve application performance between Seagate’s collection of facilities in 18 countries, the company will move from a legacy MPLS network to Juniper’s SD-WAN product. The tunnel-less architecture is expected to lower Seagate’s telco and hosting costs, which is fitting for high-bandwidth activities such as data transfers.
“By taking a cloud-first, AI-driven and session smart approach to networking, Juniper enables customers like Seagate to have the agility, scale and performance needed to keep pace with evolving business demands,” said Sujai Hajela, executive vice president of AI-driven enterprise at Juniper Networks.
The SD-WAN offering includes differentiated Session Smart Routing to enhance network performance for low-latency applications, such as Voice over IP, which will allow Seagate to supplant its current telephony infrastructure.
Juniper’s full AI-driven enterprise portfolio is run using a common Juniper Mist cloud and AI engine, which streamlines management and may reduce operational costs through proactive automation, insight and assurance.
“While we are starting with SD-WAN, we are looking forward to getting the same simplified operations and cost savings across our wired and wireless access networks,” Pasi added.