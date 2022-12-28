President Biden Signs Bill to Prevent Conflicts of Interest in Federal Contracting

President Biden has signed a bipartisan bill that seeks to identify and eliminate potential conflicts of interest in federal contracting through business relationships disclosure requirements into law.

The Preventing Organizational Conflicts of Interest in Federal Acquisition Act mandates that federal contractors disclose existing and future partnerships with companies that may oppose ongoing services they provide the U.S. government, the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs said Tuesday.

“Federal contractors are entrusted to provide critical goods and services to the federal government as it serves the American people,” said Chuck Grassley , who serves as chairman of the committee.

“If we don’t know whether they are serving other, potentially conflicting interests, we can’t be confident that Americans are getting exactly what they pay for,” he emphasized.

The bill, which was authored by U.S. Senators Grassley, Gary Peters , Magi Hassan and Joni Ernst , also requires federal agencies to update the methods they use to determine whether contractors have potential conflicts of interest.

Peters said that the law will ensure that contractors are transparent about conflicts of interest before being awarded taxpayer dollars.

Hassan and Ernst emphasized the importance of the law in making sure that the interests of the American people are protected.

The bill was passed by the Senate in September.

