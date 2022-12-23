MIT Professor Evelyn Wang Confirmed as ARPA-E Director; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Evelyn Wang, former Ford Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has been confirmed by the Senate to serve as director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy .

Wang, who was nominated for the position in March, told lawmakers during her Senate confirmation hearing that she would prioritize efforts related to carbon capture and storage and the commercialization of technologies funded by the Department of Energy’s ARPA-E once confirmed, ARPA-E said Thursday.

“Now more than ever, we rely on ARPA-E to support early-stage energy technologies that will help us tackle climate change and strengthen American competitiveness,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm .

“Dr. Wang’s experience and expertise with groundbreaking research will ensure that ARPA-E continues its role as a key engine of innovation and climate action,” she continued.

At MIT, Wang served as associate director of the Solid-State Solar Thermal Energy Conversion Center. She has worked as a consultant for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s defense science study group and as a technology expert and researcher for advanced technologies and projects at Google.

Wang holds over 15 patents, has published more than 180 journal papers and has received over two-dozen awards and honors in her field. She is best known for her work on solar-power technologies able to extract drinkable water from the air in dry climates.