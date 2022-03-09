Biden to Nominate MIT Professor Evelyn Wang for ARPA-E Director

Preside Biden has announced plans to nominate Evelyn Wang, the head of the mechanical engineering department at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to be the director of the Advanced Research Project Agency-Energy at the Department of Energy.

Wang previously served as director of Solid-State Solar-Thermal Energy Conversion Center, one of DOE’s energy frontier research centers, and a member of the Defense Science Study Group advocating for increased participation of academia in national defense, the White House said Tuesday.

In a separate statement, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Wang’s expertise and experience in the energy sector will solidify DOE’s effort to address climate change.

“Throughout Evelyn’s outstanding career, she has overseen groundbreaking research in heat-transfer technology that has advanced clean energy and clean water solutions,” Granholm said.

Wang has applied phase-change heat transfer to thermal management of electronics and devices for solar thermal energy conversion, water harvesting and desalination.