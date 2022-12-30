JMA Wireless’ Rishi Bhaskar Talks ‘Economies of Scale’ with POC

In today’s fast-paced technology landscape, keeping up with constant advancements and new developments can be challenging and costly. Rishi Bhaskar , senior vice president and general manager at JMA Wireless , offered his unique perspective on how federal agencies can keep pace with tech innovation at a reasonable price point.

Here’s an excerpt from Bhaskar’s Executive Spotlight interview with the Potomac Officers Club, in which he explains how standards-based technologies can ease the cost burden of modernization for the public sector:

“I am a technologist at heart and believe we need to bring innovation to the world as fast and as safely as possible. We need to take a serious look at how technology is driving efficiency and economies of scale in the private sector. The rate at which technology is advancing it is hard to keep up with for any federal agency. However, a macro trend that does not get enough attention is leveraging standards-based technology solutions, which leads to leveraging global economies of scale and ultimately reducing cost over time. The cost of deploying and maintaining purpose-built, proprietary solutions for the government should decrease significantly as standards-based technology advances. There will always be a place for purpose-built technology in mission systems, however we should take a deeper look at where we can leverage standards-based technology securely to leverage economies of scale.”

