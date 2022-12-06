DARPA Seeks Abstracts for IMPAQT Quantum Computing Research Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is soliciting abstracts for a program that seeks exploratory research concepts in the field of quantum computing.

The Advanced Research Concept opportunity for the Imagining Practical Applications for a Quantum Tomorrow program, or IMPAQT, is interested in novel applications and algorithms that can use practical quantum platforms that could be demonstrated in the next few years, according to a notice published Monday.

IMPAQT seeks to link quantum computing researchers to application domain experts working on classical platforms to address their target problems.

Potential performers should validate their algorithms using existing cloud-based quantum processor resources.

The agency will award a research other transaction agreement to selected proposers and expects performers to perform work over a period of 12 months.

DARPA will accept abstracts through June 5.