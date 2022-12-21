Borenstein Group Achieves Third Recognition from Chief Marketer as Top 200 Marketing Agency; Gal Borenstein Quoted

The Borenstein Group , a marketing and public relations agency focused on defense and technology government contractors, has been recognized as a Top 200 Chief Marketer Top Marketing Agency for 2023 by Chief Marketer magazine.

Among others listed, Borenstein Group ranked as one of the Top National B2B Brand Engagement Agencies , which marks its third year on the list, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company announced on Wednesday.

“Increasingly, technology firms are seeking agencies that can deliver evidence-based, synchronized engagement strategies that align with their growth goals. That’s what The Borenstein Group delivers,” emphasized Gal Borenstein , the organization’s CEO.

Chief Marketer considered several factors during the selection process, including client testimonials, case study submissions, consistent work across programs and clients, creative executions and impactful concepts and ideas.

Agencies chosen for this year’s list are top brand engagement and activation marketing agencies across 11 categories and specialties, according to the magazine.

“This year’s CM200 represents an agency community made stronger and more resourceful than ever before,” said Jessica Heasley , group editor and publisher at Chief Marketer.

“They have all demonstrated incredible creativity and resilience and are poised to transform challenges into opportunities in the year ahead,” she added.