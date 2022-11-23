Space Force Establishes Coordination Office at INDOPACOM; Gen. David Thompson Quoted

The U.S. Space Force has launched an operational component at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, Defense One reported Tuesday.

The new unit, which will be led by Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, marks the beginning of the agency’s efforts to establish permanent military facilities outside the continental U.S.

According to Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of space operations for the Space Force, the organization’s new INDOPACOM coordination office will be run by 21 military and civilian employees, who will work on projects with the National Reconnaissance Office and other members of the intelligence community. The component will also manage offerings from commercial companies and INDOPACOM’s allies and partners.

The move gives the service branch direct access to INDOPACOM’s commander, Adm. John Aquilino, and is expected to further the integration of space capabilities with other branches of the military, Thompson said.