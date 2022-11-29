Report: Army Air, Missile Defense Team Mount Counter-UAS Mission

Army Futures Command’s Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional Team is mounting a new endeavor to support the service branch’s efforts to defeat unmanned aerial system threats, C4ISRNET reported Tuesday.

Col. Patrick Costello, director of AMD CFT, said the team’s initiative would focus on supporting the development of new and advanced capabilities against emerging adversarial UAS capabilities.

AMD CFT is the latest Army organization to shift its focus to defeating enemy drone threats, which Army leaders have considered a high-priority objective.

The Army Rapid Capability and Critical Technologies Office is working on technologies designed to counter drones, including high-capacity microwave systems capable of targeting multiple incoming drone threats simultaneously.

The Program Executive Office Missiles and Space is also aiding the cause by exploring how to bring new capabilities to the force.

Responsible for evaluating and deploying new counter-UAS technologies, the Department of Defense’s Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office has also been assigned to Army leadership in order to double down on this focus area.

Costello said AMD CFT’s new mission “requires coordination with the PEO, it requires coordination with the RCCTO and a close relationship with the JCO.”