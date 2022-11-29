Former DHS OPO Deputy Director Juan Arratia Named Executive Director at CISA Contracting Office

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has appointed Juan Arratia as executive director of its Chief of Contracting Office, Homeland Security Today reported.

Arratia joins COCO from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Chief Procurement Officer, where he worked as deputy director of the Office of Procurement Operations.

In his new role, Arratia will lead contracting and procurement strategies and liaise with the OCPO and OPO to ensure that their transactions comply with statutory and regulatory policies.

The former U.S. Marine initially became a contracting officer while in active duty. As a civilian, he held positions at the Acquisition and Procurement Office and the Financial Management and Comptroller of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Navy. He continued his career in government at the Office of Personnel Management, where he served as senior procurement executive.