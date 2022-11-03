GAO: Bid Protests Dropped 12% in FY 2022

The Government Accountability Office reported that the total number of protests filed with the agency to dispute federal contract awards reached 1,658 in fiscal year 2022, reflecting a 12 percent drop from the 1,897 cases recorded in the previous fiscal year.

GAO told congressional committees in a letter dated Tuesday that contractors filed 1,595 bid protests, 20 reconsideration requests and 43 cost claims in FY 2022.

According to the report, the congressional watchdog closed 1,655 bid protest cases and 344 of those cases were associated with GAO’s jurisdiction over task orders.

GAO said it sustained 13 percent of protests resolved on merit in the previous fiscal year due to unreasonable technical assessments and flawed solicitations and selection decisions.

Nextgov reported GAO data shows that FY 2022 was the fourth consecutive year challenges to contract awards declined. The FY 2022 figure reflects a 36 percent drop in annual bid protests filed compared with the 2,607 cases reported in fiscal 2018.