DOE Funds 10 EV Battery Recycling Tech Development Projects; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy will allocate $74 million in funding to support 10 projects that will develop new technologies and processes to recycle and reuse batteries of electric vehicles.

As part of a $7 billion investment from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the projects are meant to strengthen the country’s battery supply chain, DOE said Wednesday.

To do so, reportedly the projects will focus on advanced materials separation and reintegration for lithium-ion battery recycling and second life scale-up demonstration projects.

Recipients of the award are:

American Battery Technology Co.

Cirba Solutions

Element Energy

Michigan Technological University

Princeton NuEnergy

RePurpose Energy

Smartville

Tennessee Technological University

University of Alabama

University of California San Diego

“Recycling advanced batteries presents an enormous opportunity for America to support the creation of a secure and resilient domestic battery supply chain to reach our clean energy and transportation future,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Granholm noted that the investments through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law help advance cross-sector collaboration that will drive technological breakthroughs and reduce reliance on other countries to meet clean energy goals.