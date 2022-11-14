DCISE Reaches 1K Voluntary Partners for Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Program

The DOD-Defense Industrial Base Collaborative Information Sharing Environment within the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center has completed onboarding its 1,000th voluntary partner into the DIB Cybersecurity Program.

Through the DIB Cybersecurity Program, DCISE collaborates with cleared defense contractors to help protect their networks from cyberthreats, DC3 said Thursday.

DCISE serves as the operational arm of the DIB Cybersecurity Program and has attracted a considerable number of major defense contractors.

DCISE provides companies involved in the voluntary onboarding program with free malware analysis, cyber threat intelligence reporting, cybersecurity-as-a-service capabilities and opportunities to engage with industry and government experts.

According to DC3, the program kicked off with only 16 voluntary partners in 2008 and has recorded an average year-over-year partner growth of 24 percent.