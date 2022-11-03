Andrew Manos Joins True Zero Technologies as Director of Commercial and SLED Services; Mike Fluharty Quoted

Andrew Manos has joined cybersecurity consulting firm True Zero Technologies as its director of commercial and SLED services.

In this new role, Manos will guide the development, management and go-to-market strategy of the veteran-owned company’s commercial business, SLED business, and OEM partnerships, the Annandale, Virginia-based company announced on Thursday.

“Andrew’s extensive experience spans a broad range of professional and managed services customer success journeys, including technical enablement, cloud security model development, and cybersecurity technology management,” said True Zero Technologies President Mike Fluharty.

He emphasized Manos’ proven performance in leading strategic innovation and programmatic revisions in both commercial and SLED areas.

Throughout his two decades in the industry, Manos has held numerous leadership positions. Most recently, he served as vice president of public sector customer engagement at Tanium, during which he led a team responsible for $120 million in recurring annual contract value.

He also participated in the company’s organization’s Manager Accelerator program to further expand his management expertise during his time with the company.

Before joining Tanium, Manos supervised worldwide technical sales for IBM’s Watson Customer Engagement department. Other previous roles include an enterprise architect role at USinternetworking, during which he grew to guide its enterprise applications technical pre-sales team in supporting Global 2000 companies and his first career position as a management consultant at Price Waterhouse, where he directed company IT implementations for its customers.

Additionally, he worked with Kronos, which has since been acquired by UKG, for 10 years, beginning as a practice director and moving to director of cloud services and then with Social Solutions, a company focused on providing cloud technology to social service organizations, as vice president of professional services.

True Zero CTO Jon Cooper emphasized the organization’s excitement in bringing Manos on board.

“His impact enabling tailored, strategic initiatives continues to enforce our commitment to cybersecurity enablement and innovation for our customers and their missions,” Cooper said.