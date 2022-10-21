DIU Launches Pilot to Install EV Chargers at 8 Military Bases

The Defense Innovation Unit has selected TechFlow, a San Diego-based energy-saving technology manufacturer, to support a pilot project to install electric vehicle chargers at eight military bases across the U.S.

DIU said Thursday it will partner with the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and the Army Reserve to place a combination of Level 2 and 3 chargers for both government and private-owned vehicles.

“EV technology is not novel, but its use in military installations is, especially when combining Level-2 and Level-3 chargers for overnight and fast-charging use cases within the same military base,” said Benjamin Richardson, director of the DIU Energy Portfolio.

The Department of Defense has plans to roll out EV chargers to additional domestic military installations in the future.

A total of seven vendors have been selected to support the EV charger installation effort.