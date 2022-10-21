//

DIU Launches Pilot to Install EV Chargers at 8 Military Bases

1 min read

The Defense Innovation Unit has selected TechFlow, a San Diego-based energy-saving technology manufacturer, to support a pilot project to install electric vehicle chargers at eight military bases across the U.S.

DIU said Thursday it will partner with the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and the Army Reserve to place a combination of Level 2 and 3 chargers for both government and private-owned vehicles.

“EV technology is not novel, but its use in military installations is, especially when combining Level-2 and Level-3 chargers for overnight and fast-charging use cases within the same military base,” said Benjamin Richardson, director of the DIU Energy Portfolio.

The Department of Defense has plans to roll out EV chargers to additional domestic military installations in the future.

A total of seven vendors have been selected to support the EV charger installation effort. 

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Tags:
You might be interested in

The Ultimate Guide to Winning Government Contracts Let us show you how top executives are winning so you can replicate it