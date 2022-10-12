Biden Administration Outlines Agenda for Arctic Region Through 2032

The Biden administration has released an updated national strategy that sets the U.S. goals and priorities for the Arctic region over the next 10 years.

The National Strategy for the Arctic Region, an update to the 2013 strategy from the Obama administration, outlines four strategic pillars: security, climate change and environmental protection, sustainable economic development and international cooperation and governance, the White House said Friday.

Under the first pillar, the U.S. plans to enhance and exercise its military and civilian capabilities and strengthen partnerships with allies and partners to protect its interests in the region.

To address climate change concerns, the strategy highlights the importance of cooperation with Alaskan communities and the state of Alaska to build climate resilience.

The U.S. will also work with allies to support investment and sustainable development across the region to spur economic growth.

“In particular, we will invest in infrastructure, improve access to services, and support the development of industries that expand economic opportunity for local communities, support the energy transition, and build the resilience of U.S. supply chains,” the strategy states.

For the final pillar, the U.S. will work to sustain the Arctic Council and other Arctic institutions and agreements and uphold international law and standards in the region.