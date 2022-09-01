DARPA Launches Fellowship Program for Early Career Scientists, Engineers; Stefanie Tompkins Quoted

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has unveiled a new fellowship program meant to hire early career scientists and engineers to develop and manage a portfolio of technology research and development programs for the Department of Defense.

Under the DARPA Innovation Fellowship Program, the selected fellows will be part of the Defense Sciences Office and work across multiple disciplines over a period of two years, the agency said Wednesday.

“We see these fellowships as a great way for the nation’s future scientific thought leaders to have the opportunity to make extensive connections across an extraordinarily rich, technologically focused network that includes DARPA program managers and the DARPA performer community,” said Stefanie Tompkins, director of DARPA and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

The program will be based in Arlington, Virginia, and the application is open for recent Ph.D. graduates and active-duty military with degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.