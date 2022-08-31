US Digital Corps Implements Recruiting Best Practices in Fellows Selection

The U.S. Digital Corps selected 38 fellows out of more than 1,000 applications using recruiting best practices, such as hosting virtual information sessions, conducting proactive outreach to university and college student clubs, nonprofit organizations and other partners and offering an inclusive program design with career growth opportunities.

Eighty-three percent of these 38 fellows were first-time federal employees and USDC assigned all these fellows at 12 federal agencies with a focus on improving public-facing services, securing the country’s cybersecurity and expanding voting access in underserved communities, among other administration priorities, according to a blog post published Tuesday.

The General Services Administration and the U.S. Digital Service partnered to qualify and select Digital Corps applicants using the subject matter expert qualification assessments process.

The USDC team is preparing to recruit a second cohort of fellows in the summer of 2023 and expects applications to kick off this fall.

In August, GSA teamed up with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the White House to launch the USDC fellowship as part of efforts to develop the federal government’s workforce of digitally skilled professionals in critical technology areas such as software engineering, cybersecurity and data science.