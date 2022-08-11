NSF Invests $104M to Establish Additional Engineering Research Centers; Sethuraman Panchanathan Quoted

The National Science Foundation has selected four university teams to receive a total of $104 million to create engineering research centers that will focus on food production, human health, manufacturing and urban infrastructure modernization.

Texas Tech University, Ohio State University, Duke University and Columbia University will lead the establishment of the centers under five-year cooperative agreements, the agency said Wednesday.

“For decades, NSF Engineering Research Centers have transformed technologies and fostered innovations in the United States through bold research, collaborative partnerships and a deep commitment to inclusion and broadening participation,” said Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of NSF.

TTU and Duke University secured $26 million each to help mature technologies to generate decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers and engineer microbiomes.

Under a $25.9 million grant, Ohio State University and its partners will aim to develop and implement autonomous manufacturing platforms.

Columbia University-led researchers seek to create streetscape applications for smart city development as part of a $26 million contract with NSF.