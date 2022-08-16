NIWC Pacific Unveils New Lab for Network Testing, Validation Efforts; Tonya Nishio Quoted

The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and its collaborators have established the Navy/Marine Corps Intranet Naval Enterprise Networks Baseline Lab to provide rapid end-to-end testing capability in like-live environments.

The NMCI/NEN Baseline Lab is Navy-owned and contractor-operated and has recently achieved full operational capability, the Department of Defense said Monday.

NIWC Pacific engineers would be able to perform tests and validation of NMCI developments before they are fielded to avoid contracting delays and ensure warfighters are equipped with tech more quickly.

NIWC Pacific Naval Enterprise Networks team worked with the Program Executive Office, Digital and Enterprise Services and Next Generation Enterprise Network Service, Management, Integration and Transport contractor team to launch the lab at its Topside facility.

“Establishing a fully integrated NEN lab at a government facility is a critical component of naval network transformation; providing continuity, improved agility, accelerated innovation, enhanced security and significant cost avoidance,” said Tonya Nishio, chief information officer of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command.