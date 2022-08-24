DISA Appoints IT Leader Tinisha McMillan to Senior Executive Service

The Defense Information Systems Agency has announced the appointment of Tinisha McMillan, a 17-year veteran of DISA and the Department of Defense, to the Senior Executive Service.

McMillan leads the Endpoint and Customer Service Directorate and is responsible for managing various information technology programs including the agency’s Fourth Estate Network Optimization initiative, DISA said Tuesday.

“Tinisha has a lot of skills that made her the right person to lead the Endpoint and Customer Service Directorate. Among them is her ability to form a team, get that team focused on the mission and work agency priorities,” said Don Means Jr., director of the Operations and Infrastructure Center.

McMillan previously served as chief of the Cyber Situational Awareness and Data Sharing Division. In this capacity, she oversaw and implemented the Unified Cyber Situational Awareness program and Cyber NetOps Architecture.

She also led the deployment of the DOD Chief Information Officer’s Continuous Monitoring and Risk Scoring dashboard.

McMillan is one of the three DISA employees who recently graduated from the National Defense University.