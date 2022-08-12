CGI Federal’s Horace Blackman Named Rector With George Mason University

Horace Blackman , senior vice president with CGI Federal and head of its Defense, Intelligence and Space Business Unit, has been named Rector of the Board of Visitors (BOV) for George Mason University .

“I’m looking forward to helping further strengthen Mason’s position as a top-tier academic destination, and to help nurture the talent needed in the workforce,” Blackman explained.

Horace Blackman has worked with government and public sector organizations for more than 20 years to support their missions and deliver impactful change through business and information technology solutions, including supporting the mission-critical programs within the DoD and Intelligence sectors.

In the new position, Blackman will work hands-on to influence GMU’s overall strategy, which includes its policies and organizational vision. Previously, he also help the role of vice Rector and is a alumni of the university after graduating in 1993.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve as Rector of my alma mater at this exciting juncture of growth and innovation,” stated Blackman. “Through my federal client work at CGI Federal, I bring a unique, insiders’ perspective on how the university can prepare students for current and future challenges.”

George Mason University is regularly voted as the best “young” university, which includes more than 38,000 students from 130 countries and 50 states.

GMU is also known to be a top producer of cyber talent and has been ranked #1 in the nation in that area as well as in the top 30 for innovation and diversity.