CENTCOM Opens Competition to Generate Ideas for Innovation Across US Military

U.S. Central Command is requesting active service members and civilian personnel to submit innovation ideas and proposals designed to address military problems as part of a new competition, dubbed Innovation Oasis.

The competition calls for ideas, inventions and processes to be judged by top executives from Google, SpaceX and NASA, as well as senior uniformed U.S. military leaders, CENTCOM said.

Active service members, reservists, National Guard members and service civilian personnel have until Sept. 16 to submit proposals with a visual presentation depicting their ideas in the implementation stage.

The CENTCOM Innovation Oasis team will screen the submissions and select five finalists to present their ideas to the panel of technical and military experts on Oct. 12 at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

The competition winner will receive a service award, a four-day pass and the opportunity to implement their idea across the command.